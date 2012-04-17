By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, April 17 The Philippines is to ask China
to agree to take a dispute over an uninhabited South China Sea
shoal to an international court as the two sides traded new
accusations of intrusions.
The most recent dispute between China and the Philippines
has entered its second week, with a Philippine coast guard ship
and two Chinese maritime surveillance vessels faced off near the
Scarborough Shoal.
"In pursuing a peaceful settlement of the Scarborough shoal
issue, we fully intend to humbly invite our Chinese friends to
join us in the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea,"
Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario said in a statement.
"The purpose of the exercise will be to ascertain which of
us has sovereign rights over the waters surrounding Scarborough
Shoal, where Chinese ships are currently engaging in illegal
activities within the Philippine exclusive economic zone."
Beijing has yet to comment on Manila's invitation but is
unlikely to agree.
China has territorial disputes with the Philippines,
Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan in the South China Sea,
which is believed to be rich in oil and gas and is crossed by
important shipping lanes.
China has sought to resolve the disputes one-on-one but
there is concern among its neighbours over what some see as its
growing assertiveness in staking its claims over the sea and
various islands, reefs and shoals.
(Additional Reporting By Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rosemarie
Francisco and Nick Macfie)