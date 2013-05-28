(Adds details on graphic link)
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA May 29 A wrecked navy transport ship
perched on a remote coral reef could be the next flashpoint in
the South China Sea, where China and five other claimants
bitterly dispute territory.
The Philippine government is accusing China of encroachment
after three Chinese ships, including a naval frigate, converged
just 5 nautical miles (9 km) from an old transport ship that the
Philippines deliberately ran aground on a reef in 1999 to mark
its territory.
Philippine officials say they fear the Chinese ships will
block supplies to about a dozen Filipino marines stationed in
abject conditions on the rusting ship, raising tensions over one
of Asia's biggest security issues.
The area, known as Second Thomas Shoal, is a strategic
gateway to Reed Bank, believed to be rich in oil and natural
gas. In 2010, Manila awarded an Anglo-Filipino consortium a
licence to explore for gas on Reed Bank but drilling stalled
last year due to the presence of Chinese ships.
Manila says Reed Bank, about 80 nautical miles (148 km) west
of Palawan island at the southwestern end of the Philippine
archipelago, is within the country's 200-nautical mile (370 km)
exclusive economic zone.
Beijing says it is part of the Spratlys, a group of 250
uninhabitable islets spread over 165,000 square miles, claimed
entirely by China, Taiwan and Vietnam and in part by Malaysia,
Brunei and the Philippines.
"China should pull out of the area because under
international law, they do not have the right to be there," said
Raul Hernandez, a spokesman for the Philippine Department of
Foreign Affairs, noting the area's proximity to Palawan, the
country's largest province.
He said the Chinese ships were a "provocation and illegal
presence".
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said on Tuesday
the Second Thomas Shoal was part of the Spratly Islands, over
which China had "indisputable sovereignty".
"It is beyond reproach for Chinese boats to carry out
patrols in these waters," Hong said, adding China called on all
parties to "refrain from taking actions that complicate the
situation".
The tension illustrates how a decades-old territorial
squabble over the South China Sea is entering a more contentious
chapter as claimant nations spread deeper into disputed waters
in search of energy supplies, while building up navies and
alliances with other nations.
Second Thomas Shoal is one of several possible flashpoints
in the South China Sea that could force the United States to
intervene in defence of its Southeast Asian allies.
The tension comes just before U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel meets his Asia-Pacific counterparts at the so-called
Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore at the weekend. The South China
Sea is on the agenda of the regional security forum.
"CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER"
Philippine authorities say the three Chinese ships arrived
in Second Thomas Shoal on or around May 8, escorting a fleet of
30 fishing boats. Two days later, the Philippines formally
lodged a protest with China over the vessels.
As of Tuesday, two Chinese marine surveillance ships
remained in the area, Philippine navy spokesman Colonel Edgardo
Arevalo said. The fishing boats and the frigate had left, he
said.
"The presence of those ships is a clear and present danger,"
said another senior Philippine navy officer, who declined to be
identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media. He
said the Philippines believed China was trying to pressure it to
leave the shoal.
"We don't want to wake up one day with fresh structures
sitting near our navy ship there. We have to bite the bullet and
strengthen our position there or risk losing the territory."
The wrecked U.S.-built ship, the BRP Sierra Madre, is among
Asia's loneliest military outposts. The ship was launched in
World War Two, saw action in Okinawa and was used again in the
Vietnam War. It was transferred to the Philippine government in
1976 under a military assistance programme.
Soldiers are equipped with a small generator for cooking.
Radios are battery-powered and supplies are delivered by boat.
"They want us out of the area," another Philippine navy
officer said of China.
The Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), a
10-nation grouping that includes the Philippines, has been
talking to China about a binding code of conduct to ease
tension. But China says it will negotiate "when the time is
ripe".
ASEAN foreign ministers are due to meet in Thailand in
August to forge a position on the code of conduct before meeting
Chinese officials in late August or early September in Beijing.
The easternmost territory held by China is Mischief Reef,
about 65 km (40 miles) northwest of Second Thomas Shoal. China
occupied it in 1995. The Philippines occupied Second Thomas Reef
with the BRP Sierra Madre in 1999, preventing China moving
further east.
In March, Malaysia protested against the incursion of four
Chinese ships in James Shoal, about 80 km (50 miles) off Sarawak
on Borneo island. Chinese sailors fired guns in the air during
the visit to the shoal. Last month, a Chinese maritime
surveillance ship returned to James Shoal to leave behind steel
markers to assert its claim.
RISK OF MISCALCULATION
Zha Daojiong, an international relations professor at
Beijing's Peking University, said China was serious about
asserting its claims in the South China Sea and it was important
the region did not misunderstand this.
"There is now a quiet agreement among different Chinese
voices that sometimes you have to act as well as issuing
statements," he said. China would, however, never completely
close the door on possible co-operation.
Ian Storey, a scholar at Singapore's Institute of South East
Asian Studies, said tension at Second Thomas Shoal could prove
more dangerous than last year's stand-off at unoccupied
Scarborough Shoal, given the presence of Filipino troops.
"It is hard to imagine China using force to gain full
control over Second Thomas, but some kind of blockade to drive
out the Philippines' troops would have to be a possibility,"
Storey said. "There is a real chance of escalation or
miscalculation."
(Additional reporting by Greg Torode in Hong Kong and Terril
Jones in Beijing; Editing by Jason Szep and Robert Birsel)