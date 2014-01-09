By Manuel Mogato and Sui-Lee Wee
| MANILA/BEIJING
MANILA/BEIJING Jan 9 The Philippines said it
was seeking clarification of rules from China's Hainan province
that say fishing boats need permission to enter waters under its
jurisdiction, which the local government says covers much of the
disputed South China Sea.
Such a move, if broadly enforced, could worsen tensions in
the region. Beijing claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich
South China Sea, rejecting rival claims to parts of it from the
Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam.
The fishing rules follow China's creation of a controversial
air defence identification zone in late November above the East
China Sea in an area that includes islands at the heart of a
bitter territorial row with Japan.
Hainan's legislature approved the rules in November and they
took effect on Jan. 1, according to the website of the local
government.
It says foreign fishing vessels need approval to enter from
the "relevant and responsible department" of the Chinese
government's cabinet.
Philippine Foreign Affairs Department spokesman Raul
Hernandez said Manila had asked its embassy in Beijing to get
more information on the rules.
Hainan, which juts into the South China Sea from the
country's southern tip, says it governs 2 million square
kilometres of water, according to local government data issued
in 2011. The South China Sea is an estimated 3.5 million square
km in size.
The Hainan rules do not outline penalties, but the
requirements are similar to a 2004 national law, which says
boats entering Chinese territory without permission can have
their catch and fishing equipment seized and face fines of up to
500,000 yuan ($82,600).
Hainan officials were not immediately available to comment
but Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said regulating
the use of China's marine resources was a normal practice.
"The goal is to strengthen the security of fisheries
resources and to openly and reasonably utilise and protect
fisheries resources," Hua said at a regular news briefing when
asked about the rules.
CHINA'S TIES WITH MANILA STRAINED
A senior Philippine naval official said the rules were a
violation of the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),
adding China was unable to enforce such measures outside its
territorial waters and its 200-mile exclusive economic zone
(EEZ).
"This is excessive ... I don't know how this will be
implemented but it will be effective only within the 200-mile
(EEZ) from Hainan province," said the officer, who declined to
be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Peter Paul Galvez, a Philippine defence department
spokesman, said authorities were ready to enforce fishing rules
in the Philippines own EEZ, which include regulations on the
type of fish that can be caught.
Chinese enforcement could depend on the nationality of the
fishermen, said Shi Yinhong, an international relations
professor at Renmin University in Beijing.
"I think Hainan put it out to tell relevant countries we
have such a regulation, but how we practice it depends on how
bilateral relations are," Shi said.
"If ties are good, the regulation may be loose. If not, we
will practice it strictly, which means that you have to get
approval from us before entering."
China's ties with Manila have been especially frosty over
the South China Sea.
Separately, Japan is set to clarify the ownership of 280
remote islands within its territorial waters and register them
as national assets, a move that could rile China.
($1=6.05 yuan)
