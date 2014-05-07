MANILA May 7 The Philippines defended its
arrest of Chinese fishermen in waters disputed with China in the
South China Sea as a move to enforce maritime law and "uphold
sovereign rights".
The Philippines on Tuesday intercepted a Chinese fishing
boat off Half Moon Shoal in the Spratly Islands and arrested 11
fishermen after they found 350 marine turtles, said to be
endangered species.
"Relevant authorities ... will address this case in a just,
humane and expeditious manner," the foreign ministry said in a
statement.
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Sea, rejecting rival claims to parts of it from Vietnam, the
Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei. It also has a separate
maritime dispute with Japan.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie)