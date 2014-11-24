PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines Nov 24 A
Philippine court on Monday fined nine Chinese fishermen $102,000
each after they were caught with hundreds of sea turtles in a
disputed shoal in the South China Sea amid a festering
territorial standoff between the two sides.
China claims almost all of the entire South China Sea,
believed to be rich with minerals and oil-and-gas deposits.
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also have
claims.
Philippine police arrested the fishermen and seized their
boat off Half Moon Shoal, a disputed territory within the
Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone, in May. Two of
the fishermen were sent home because they were minors.
After three months of trial, Judge Ambrosio de Luna found
the fishermen guilty of poaching in Philippine waters and of
illegal possession of endangered green sea turtles.
It was not immeidately clear how the fishermen would find
the funds to pay the fines, but they face six months in jail if
they fail to pay up, time already served, suggesting they could
even be released.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie)