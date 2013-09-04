* Foreign Affairs Sec says China has 'assertion agenda" over
Scarborough Shoal
* Urges faster progress on setting up maritime code of
conduct
* China denies charge, but says shoal part of its "inherent
territory"
(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
By Rosemarie Francisco and Manuel Mogato
MANILA, Sept 4 China plans to occupy a disputed
chain of reefs and rocks in the South China Sea to expand its
territory before regional rules on maritime behaviour come into
effect, the Philippines' top diplomat said on Wednesday.
The Philippines believes China's incursion into the
Scarborough Shoal is a threat to peace in Southeast Asia, said
Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario.
In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesman described the shoal
- which lies about 125 nautical miles off the Philippines' main
island of Luzon - as China's "inherent territory".
In an interview with Reuters in his Manila office, del
Rosario said the Philippines would file a diplomatic protest
against China after it discovered concrete blocks on the shoal,
which Chinese ships have occupied since April last year.
He urged regional governments to speed up talks on a binding
code of conduct (CoC) governing behaviour at sea.
"We think that China is trying to stay ahead of the CoC," he
said. "We think that they have an assertion agenda that they are
trying to complete before they are able to sit down and
negotiate a CoC."
Tension over the South China Sea, one of the world's most
strategically important waterways, has risen as China uses its
growing naval might to assert extensive claims over the oil- and
gas-rich waters more forcefully, fuelling fears of a military
clash.
Four of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN), including Vietnam and the Philippines, have
overlapping claims with China. Taiwan also has claims over the
entire sea.
"This kind of activity places the region in jeopardy in
terms of peace and stability," del Rosario said.
"If the Philippines is the target of China today, another
country could be the target tomorrow. So this should be
considered as a regional issue."
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei, asked about the
Philippine's latest accusations, said they were not true, though
he did not provide details.
"What the Philippines said of the situation is not true. The
Scarborough Shoal is China's inherent territory," he told
reporters in Beijing.
"Based on the present circumstances the Chinese government's
official ships have been conducting normal patrols in the waters
around the Scarborough Shoal in order to safeguard its
sovereignty ... This is China's legitimate right and cannot be
questioned."
"LARGER CHALLENGE"
China and the Philippines accuse each other of violating a
2002 declaration of conduct, a non-binding confidence-building
agreement on maritime behaviour signed by China and ASEAN.
Del Rosario said the latest Chinese activity in Scarborough
Shoal was discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where
fresh surveillances pictures were shown.
"If we looked back to what they did in Mischief Reef, this
could very well be a repetition of what happened there," he
said, adding the latest incursion was "a significant and larger
challenge" for the country.
In February 1995, the Philippines discovered a cluster of
huts in half-submerged Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, 130
miles (210 km) off its coast. Several years later, the shelters
which China had said were meant as shelter for fishermen, had
been turned into a multi-level concrete fortress.
Philippine officials said the concrete pillars and blocks in
Scarborough Shoal appeared to have been dropped from an
aircraft, describing them as possible material for permanent
structures.
It could be the first case of occupation of an uninhabited
feature in the South China Sea since the 2002 code was signed.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sui-Lee Wee in
BEIJING; Editing by Robert Birsel, John Stonestreet)