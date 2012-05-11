MANILA May 11 Filipino activists, carrying
placards and banners and waving small Philippine flags, held a
noisy but peaceful protest on Friday outside a Chinese consular
office in Manila over islands in the South China Sea claimed by
both nations.
Only about 200 people turned up, way below initial crowd
estimates.
The protesters prayed, sang patriotic hymns and chanted
anti-China slogans. They left quietly after a one-hour protest
under close watch of dozens of police.
Before the protesters arrived, anti-riot police stopped a
man who got out of his car in front of the consular office and
attempted to burn a Chinese flag marked with the message
"Scarbourough is ours."
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and
Raju Gopalakrishnan)