MANILA May 21 Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings
Bhd is looking at mid-tier Philippine banks as
possible acquisition targets after its failed attempt to buy
into a local bank last year, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
CIMB, Malaysia's second-largest lender and Southeast Asia's
fifth-largest lender by assets, walked away from a deal to
acquire control of the Philippines' Bank of Commerce due to
valuation issues.
It wants to gain a foothold in the Philippines as part of a
regional expansion plan.
"We will be looking at the mid-tier space, as opposed to
large banks here," CIMB Chief Executive Nazir Razak told
reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on East
Asia meeting in Manila.
"We want to buy a platform that can be integrated with
our Asean platform," he said.
CIMB Group Deputy Chief Executive Lee Kwok Kwan on Tuesday
declined to comment on media reports that CIMB was considering
buying into Philippine National Bank, owned by the
country's second-richest man Lucio Tan.
It was taking time for the group to find an acquisition
target due to valuations, Lee told Reuters in Manila on the
sidelines of a meeting of Southeast Asian finance ministers.
Lee also said CIMB expected the Asia equity and corporate
finance businesses it acquired in 2012 from the Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc to break even this year and make a
profit in 2015.
