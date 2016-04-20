DAVAO, Philippines, April 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
I ndigenous people in the Philippines are calling on the
government to authorise a force of tribal rangers to help
preserve the country's forests and curb climate change.
Forest management and protection are an important part of
the Philippines' strategy to reduce its carbon emissions by 70
percent by 2030, a commitment made for the new global agreement
on climate change reached in Paris last December.
The Southeast Asian country aims to reduce its emissions
from deforestation and slash-and-burn farming largely through a
scheme called REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and
Forest Degradation), in which developing countries are
compensated for protecting their forests.
Martin Donato and his indigenous Mandaya tribe in the
southern province of Davao Oriental want to be at the heart of
REDD+ efforts - and are hoping to reap some of the financial
rewards.
Donato, a member of his tribal council and representative of
indigenous people in his village of Rizal, has been tapped to
help oversee REDD+ activities in the tribe's area.
REDD+ includes safeguards, negotiated at the 2010 U.N.
climate change conference in Mexico, to minimise any negative
effects of forest preservation activities on indigenous peoples,
biodiversity, livelihoods and governance.
That includes ensuring indigenous groups and communities
that depend on the forest participate in REDD+ activities.
Under Philippine law too, the government and the private
sector must secure the consent of indigenous groups before
natural resources on their ancestral lands can be exploited.
CARBON MONITORING
Without the safeguards, indigenous people could suffer
violation of their customary land rights, political
marginalisation and declines in food production, experts say.
Failure to implement the safeguards can lead to a country
forfeiting its REDD+ payments.
Donato and other members of indigenous tribes in nearby
villages are calling for a mechanism to ensure their voices will
be heard and their rights protected under REDD+ projects.
"The best way to do that is by having a tribal force,"
Donato said.
Local people envisage the force as a paid group of tribal
members who would patrol the forests and help monitor carbon
levels. They also want to be given the authority to apprehend
those who illegally clear or damage forest land.
"How can we fight illegal loggers?" asked Donato. "We
(currently) cannot arrest them."
Jusvin Sumambot, a member of the tribal council in Lambog
village, said any agreement on REDD+ activities in their
ancestral domain should be signed not only by the mayor or local
chief executive but also by the tribal chieftain, who could be
part of the forest force.
Donato said the Mandaya tribe's involvement should include
measuring, reporting and verifying stocks of carbon in the trees
and vegetation.
"We want to be trained on how can we actually measure the
carbon and do an inventory," he said.
FAIR PAY?
Indigenous people already work as "bantay gubat", or forest
rangers, in the mountains of Davao Oriental, where their work
extends from forest conservation to wildlife protection.
On Mount Hamiguitan, rangers work 15-day shifts to watch
over the forest, which became a focus of public outrage last
year when a Philippine eagle, endangered due to habitat loss,
was shot dead two months after being released into the wild. In
February, another eagle was shot but survived.
The rangers are currently paid 250 Philippine pesos ($5.42)
a day by the Philippine Eagle Foundation, but Donato wants
tribal force members to receive at least 7,000 pesos a month for
guarding the forest.
"Prices of food have gone high now, and that amount will
really help us," he said.
Mark De Claro, head of the REDD+ unit at the Forest
Management Bureau, said members of a tribal force, if formed,
could be trained as natural resource officers, with the
authority of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources
(DENR) to apprehend people damaging the forest. But they would
have to act as unpaid volunteers, he added.
The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, a
co-implementer of REDD+ safeguards, also said it lacked the
budget for a tribal force.
"We can help build their capacity. But we have no funds to
provide them an allowance," said Julius Mabini, the commission's
director for Davao Oriental.
Under REDD+, indigenous communities will receive payments
based on results. The government is now exploring how to
distribute payments fairly between national and local
government, indigenous groups and others.
De Claro said tribal communities have the right to manage
their own funds and could set aside part of the money they
receive for a tribal force.
"They can do whatever they want as long as it will result in
the sustainable development of their ancestral domain," he said.
GAME-CHANGER
Julio Batuman, a resident of Taocanga village, said
government agencies should consult the tribal force on the
performance of forest management programmes such as REDD+ in
their ancestral domain.
According to Batuman, the DENR failed to do this when
evaluating the National Greening Programme, a flagship forest
rehabilitation initiative of President Benigno Aquino III. It
aimed to plant 1.5 billion trees on 1.5 million hectares (3.7
million acres) of land between 2011 and 2016.
"The DENR came up with a report without talking to us,"
Batuman said.
De Claro said the department would endeavour to change that
under REDD+.
"The traditional top-down way of governance will not work.
You're instituting change and REDD+ is a game-changer," he said.
"The only way you can eliminate resistance is through
participation."
For Donato, the role of indigenous peoples is
straightforward - and crucial. "We will be the ones to monitor
if our forests remain alive," he said.
($1 = 46.1500 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Purple Romero; editing by James Baer and Megan
Rowling. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)