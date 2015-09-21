MANILA, Sept 21 Semirara Mining and Power Corp
, the Philippines' biggest coal producer, said on Monday
the Department of Energy had allowed it to resume mining
operations following a two-month suspension.
Semirara, a unit of Philippine conglomerate DMCI Holdings
Inc, was forced to halt coal exports following a
suspension imposed from July 17 after a landslide at Semirara's
Panian mine in central Philippines buried nine workers alive.
In a Sept. 17 letter to Semirara President Victor Consunji,
a copy of which accompanied the firm's disclosure to Manila's
stock exchange, Department of Energy OIC-Secretary Zenaida
Monsada said Semirara has "substantially complied with the
conditions...resulting in a marked improvement in the level of
safety in its mining operations."
Click on (bit.ly/1iqQiE8) to view Semirara's
disclosure and the DOE letter.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)