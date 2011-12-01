MANILA Dec 1 The Philippines said on Thursday it will offer 30 coal exploration projects that may need total investments of $600 million at a tender to be held in the first quarter of 2012, as it aims to boost local supply and reduce costly fuel imports.

The potential coal sites are located in the central and northern Philippine provinces, where mining is not yet banned.

"We have identified 30 coal blocks that are ready for exploration. Bids shall be submitted before the end of March," Energy Undersecretary Jose Layug told reporters.

He said the Energy Department will evaluate the bids within 90 days and exploring each block may require investment of about $20 million, although the figure needs to be verified.

The Southeast Asian country, which imports most of its oil requirements, produced a total 7.33 million tonnes of coal in 2010, including 7.02 million tonnes from Semirara mine in the central Antique province.

Semirara, owned by conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc, is the country's only large-scale coal producer.

With local output not enough to meet domestic demand, the country last year imported a total 10.97 million tonnes of coal, including 10.6 million tonnes from Indonesia.

The Philippines also bought coal last year from Australia, Vietnam, Russia and the United States.

Coal for power generation accounted for 72.5 percent of the Philippines' total coal consumption of 13.31 million tonnes last year. Coal is also used in cement production.

