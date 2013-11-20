* Palm kernel oil has limited role as substitute for coconut
oil
* Palm oil prices could gain further if damage estimates
rise
* Coconut oil's premium to palm kernel oil narrows on week
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 Dwindling supplies of
coconut oil after a typhoon ravaged top exporter the Philippines
could drive buyers to seek alternatives, but price gains in
palm-based substitutes will be limited, traders and industry
officials said.
News of supply disruptions following Typhoon Haiyan, which
killed more than 4,000 people and left another 4 million
homeless, pushed the prices of competing palm kernel oil
PKO-MYSTH-M1 to an 18-month high last week, while benchmark
palm oil rose 4 percent.
But traders expect gains to be capped, since palm kernel oil
has a limited role as a substitute for coconut oil.
"The rise in coconut prices will definitely help palm kernel
oil slightly, but it's not really mutually replaceable," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
"Domestic Philippine use cannot be replaced with other
laurics - they are very particular about using coconut oil."
The Southeast Asian country is among the top consumers of
coconut oil. It typically exports between 1.5 million and 2
million metric tonnes of coconut oil products a year. Top world
buyers include Europe, the United States and India.
Palm kernel oil, commonly used as a raw material in the
oleochemical industry and to make soaps and cosmetics, has lost
11 percent from last week's high while palm oil has eased 1
percent so far this week.
But palm prices could get a boost if estimates of damage to
the Philippines' key agricultural export rise. Initial reports
show more than 3 million coconut trees have been destroyed by
the deadly typhoon, disrupting about 300,000 metric tonnes of
coconut oil supply.
"The areas affected represent more than one-sixth of our
total coconut oil exports," Euclides Forbes, an official of
government agency the Philippine Coconut Authority, told
Reuters.
Areas hit by the typhoon include the top-growing regions of
Samar and Leyte, home to about 20 million coconut trees.
"There is a possibility that mills were also damaged in the
typhoon, but for now, everything is still in the dark," said
Yvonne Agustin, executive director of industry body the United
Coconut Associations of the Philippines.
Rotterdam coconut oil prices were trading at a premium of
about $135 to palm kernel oil on Wednesday, about 29 percent
lower than $190 a week ago, but more than double last month's
figure of $60.
Further damage to the Philippines' coconut oil output could
blow out this spread and prompt government measures to curb
exports and help domestic consumers cope with rising prices.
It could take several years for coconut oil supplies to be
fully replenished. Replanting will start after relief operations
are in place and trees will only bear fruit after three years.
($1=3.1895 Malaysian ringgit)
($1=43.5800 Philippine pesos)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)