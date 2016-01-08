(Refiles to add Philippines in headline.)
By Ana P. Santos
MANILA, Jan 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Philippines
legislature's decision to eliminate funding for contraception
will fuel HIV infections, maternal deaths and teen pregnancies,
particularly among poor girls and women, reproductive rights
advocates said on Friday.
The decision to cut the $21 million contraceptive budget
surprised and infuriated legislators and advocacy groups who had
struggled more than a decade to pass the Reproductive Health Law
that guaranteed funds to provide contraceptives to the poor.
"We are so insulted by this. It is a violation of the very
essence of a law that Congress itself enacted," said Rom
Dongeto, executive director of the Philippine Legislators'
Committee on Population and Development Foundation (PLCPD)
comprised of lawmakers and members of civil society.
"Women are dying from maternal complications, teens are
getting pregnant and people are dying from HIV-related causes.
Lives of Filipino citizens are at stake," he told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation by telephone.
The Philippines, a largely Catholic archipelago nation of
about 100 million people, has struggled to manage its burgeoning
population and seen skyrocketing HIV infection rates in recent
years.
The Reproductive Health Law, passed in 2012, was contested
by pro-life groups, causing the Supreme Court to temporarily
halt its implementation. In 2014, the Supreme Court upheld the
constitutionality of the law.
Some of the $21 million cut from the family planning fund
went to national defence for the acquisition of aircraft to
defend the country's maritime borders, Senator Loren Legarda
said in a statement.
Bic Bic Chua, executive director of Catholics for
Reproductive Health, said the law becomes irrelevant if it is
not funded.
"I am enraged," Chua said. "We have raised awareness and
expectations. There is an increased demand for family planning
services. What will we tell these women? They just want a chance
to plan their families - is that too much to ask for?"
Lina Bacalando, a village health worker with the Likhaan
Center for Women's Health, shared the frustration.
"We fought for this law for 15 years. When it was passed, it
gave us hope that poor women would have the same access to
contraceptives as rich women," she said.
The cheapest birth control pills cost $1 - enough to buy a
kilogramme of rice and a can of sardines.
"We can't expect poor women to forego one meal to get pills.
What we can expect is more unintended pregnancies," Bacalando
said.
Secretary of Health Janette Garin has said the health
department will have to look to private partners and donors to
fill contraceptive supplies.
But that could be challenging, according to Klaus Beck, head
of the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) in the Philippines.
"The expectation is that as a middle income country, the
Philippines can fund its own programmes with less support from
donors," Beck said.
"What signal does it send to the development world about the
country's commitment to reproductive health when it does not
fund a law that it has already passed?"
