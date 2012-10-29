MANILA Oct 29 A Philippine court entered a not
guilty plea for former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on a
plunder charge on Monday, a case that will be a litmus test of
the government's ability to tackle entrenched corruption in the
poor Southeast Asian nation.
Arroyo, 65, who ruled the Philippines from 2001 to 2010, sat
silently beside her family and lawyer during the arraignment
hearing while charges that she had misused state lottery funds
from 2008 to 2010 were read to the court.
She could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if she
is sent to trial and found guilty.
The court entered the not guilty plea on her behalf after
she and her lawyer did not respond to the charge. Arroyo,
wearing a pink shawl over a light pink dress and a neck brace,
arrived in court in a wheelchair, smiling for photographers. She
had two spinal operations two years ago.
"We do not recognise the court's jurisdiction over this
case," Raul Lambino, a lawyer and spokesman for the former
president, told Reuters. Lambino, also a member of the lower
house of Congress, said the case was "political persecution".
"She is sad over this case," he said, adding that Arroyo has
a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the validity of
the case and the court's jurisdiction to hear it.
Prosecutors accuse Arroyo and nine officials from the state
lottery agency of misusing around 366 million pesos ($8.88
million) in sweepstakes funds, accusing them of transferring the
money to an intelligence fund for her use.
Arroyo also faces separate corruption charges for her
alleged role in the misuse of public funds and kickbacks from a
multi-million telecommunications deal with China's ZTE Corp
. The public broadband deal was aborted in 2007. She
is also on trial for electoral fraud.
She denies all the charges.
The plunder case is central to President Benigno Aquino's
pledge to tackle endemic graft that threatens to dampen rising
business confidence on the Philippines.
Arroyo is currently under arrest at an army hospital. Her
lawyer has also asked the court to grant her bail, as well as
leave to visit the graves of her parents on Nov. 1, when
Filipinos traditionally pay respect to their ancestors.
Police whisked Arroyo back to the army hospital after the
hearing. During the separate bail hearing, which she did not
attend, her lawyer argued the evidence against the former
president was weak.
Aquino is enjoying high approval ratings after his
government's success in cracking down on corruption, including
the impeachment of the Supreme Court chief justice. He says
corruption pervades public life, keeping tax revenues low and
hurting efforts to alleviate poverty.
A number of procedural steps follow Monday's hearing, with a
pre-trial hearing to start on Feb. 14, 2013.
Dozens of Arroyo's supporters gathered outside the
courtroom, chanting, singing and holding placards and banners.
They were watched closely by about 400 police.
($1 = 41.2250 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and
Paul Tait)