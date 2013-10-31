MANILA Nov 1 A scandal over lawmakers' misuse
of public funds has become the biggest crisis of Philippine
President Benigno Aquino's three-year rule, tainting his
carefully crafted image as a corruption fighter and undermining
his ability to push economic reforms.
Aquino has struggled to keep the scandal at arms length
since late July, when a whistleblower revealed that some
lawmakers, including the president's allies, were stealing up to
half the money being allocated to local projects from
discretionary government funds.
While corruption allegations are far from new in the
Philippines, the revelations have struck a chord with Filipinos
because of the scale of the wrongdoing and the shock that little
had changed despite Aquino's reform drive.
Aquino, the only son of democracy icon and former president
Corazon Aquino, has tried to tap into the public mood by saying
he too is outraged by the corruption, which was corroborated in
a detailed report by the state auditing body.
But the allegations have drawn closer to the presidency,
suggesting Aquino has failed to convincingly tackle a culture of
political patronage that centres on the $586 million Priority
Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), widely known as the "pork
barrel". His popularity rating plunged by 15 points in a recent
opinion survey to 49 percent.
The focus has now shifted to a separate development fund set
up quietly in 2011 by Aquino's administration, the Disbursement
Acceleration Program. Among its disbursements were transfers
totalling 1.1 billion pesos ($25.5 million) to 18 senators last
year after they voted to impeach the Supreme Court chief
justice, who was seen as an Aquino rival.
Aquino has vehemently denied allegations this amounted to
political bribery, accusing his opponents of trying to distract
attention from the real scandal.
"I have never stolen. I am not a thief. I am the one who
goes after thieves," Aquino said in a national television
address on Wednesday night to explain his position.
GREASING THE WHEELS
Aquino, 53, won office on a platform of curbing the
corruption that has drained government coffers and entrenched
poverty in the Philippines, a country of 97 million people.
Since then the Philippines has recorded strong growth,
improved its public finances and been awarded investment grade
ratings, partly dispelling its "sick man of Asia" reputation.
Investors cite the anti-corruption drive as an important
reason for the growing belief the rebound is sustainable.
Indeed, the Philippines' position on Transparency
International's corruption perceptions index has improved,
rising to 105th out of 176 countries and territories last year
from 129th in 2011, overtaking Indonesia and Vietnam. A higher
ranking means a cleaner public sector.
Aquino said in July that the country loses 200 billion pesos
a year to corruption, or about 1.8 percent of economic output.
"The mistrust will affect confidence, and confidence affects
investors' perception," said Astro del Castillo, managing
director of Manila-based investment house First Grade Finance
Inc.
The president has taken a tough line on tax evaders and
launched criminal cases against former officials, including his
predecessor Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, her family and allies.
Aquino led efforts to remove the head of the anti-graft
agency on allegations of corruption while the anti-corruption
agency ombudsman filed graft charges against police generals
over the inflated price paid for helicopters and the fake repair
of armoured vehicles.
But the current scandal shows how discretionary funds are a
crucial mechanism for controlling the two-chamber Congress in a
country where party loyalties are weak.
After initially resisting calls for "pork barrel" reform,
Aquino announced in August that he would abolish for next year
the PDAF of 70 million pesos for each lower-house member and 200
million pesos for each senator, a total of 25.2 billion pesos
($586 million).
The funds are meant for local development projects such as
schools, health centres and road construction, as well as for
the distribution of medicine and fertilizer.
The abolition of the fund could severely inhibit Aquino's
ability to push through reforms such as a planned increase in
mining taxes seen as crucial to attract investment into the
moribund sector. It could also delay implementation of a complex
peace deal to end a long-running Muslim rebellion in the
resource-rich south.
"The executive needs the pork as badly as the legislature
because the executive needs laws to be passed; he needs elbow
room to convince these legislators," Leonor Briones, a former
national treasurer, told Reuters.
CASH-FILLED BATHTUBS
Filipinos were shocked by media accounts of the opulent
lifestyle of the woman who is suspected of running a massive
kickback scheme for lawmakers.
Janet Lim Napoles, the wife of a former Marine major, has
been accused by the Department of Justice of setting up fake
non-government organisations that since 2007 received lawmakers'
pork barrel funds and then routed the money back to them.
The whistleblower, a former associate of Napoles, testified
to the Senate in a public hearing that the businesswoman
received so much cash she would stash it in the bathtub of her
luxury Manila home. Napoles was arrested and charged with
plunder in September, along with 30 others including three
senators and five former congress members.
Before her arrest, Napoles denied involvement in the scheme
and said her wealth came from her family's investments in coal
mining in Indonesia.
The accusations that Aquino himself used public funds to buy
off senators has forced him on the defensive and distracted him
from his economic agenda. Last week, he reorganised his
communications staff and reduced the exposure of two
spokespersons who had struggled to deal with the media.
The scandal has also sharpened questions over how much
Aquino has achieved since he took power in 2010. Despite
investigating hundreds of tax evasion and smuggling cases, his
government has yet to win a single conviction.
Critics say Aquino has failed to support reform measures to
reduce the influence of money politics, such as the pending
anti-graft Freedom of Information Act. They also say his efforts
have targeted political foes far more than allies.
"This perception endangers what gains he has made in the
past three years and curbs the potential for any sustained gains
in the long-term fight against corruption," said Mars Buan,
senior analyst at Pacific Strategies and Assessments in Manila.
($1 = 43 pesos)
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Dean Yates)