MANILA Nov 20 Philippine home builder and construction company Datem Inc IPO-DAT.PS said on Friday it is postponing an initial public offering (IPO) that could have raised up to $75 million as weak market conditions plague listing plans in Manila.

The broader stock market index has dropped 4.4 percent this month, as foreign investors pull out of emerging markets ahead of the expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.

Datem only began marketing on Monday what would have been the country's fourth IPO this year, with an indicative price range of 8.75 to 10.75 pesos per share, well below initial guidance of a maximum price of 14.15 pesos. It had planned to sell up to 329.05 million shares in total.

Earlier this month unfavourable market conditions also prompted Philippine supermarket and department store chain Metro Retail Stores Group Inc to price its IPO at a discount.

In a notice to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Datem said it will advise the corporate regulator when it has a revised timetable for the listing. (bit.ly/1MY7OaH) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)