MANILA Nov 20 Philippine home builder and
construction company Datem Inc IPO-DAT.PS said on Friday it is
postponing an initial public offering (IPO) that could have
raised up to $75 million as weak market conditions plague
listing plans in Manila.
The broader stock market index has dropped 4.4
percent this month, as foreign investors pull out of emerging
markets ahead of the expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.
Datem only began marketing on Monday what would have been
the country's fourth IPO this year, with an indicative price
range of 8.75 to 10.75 pesos per share, well below initial
guidance of a maximum price of 14.15 pesos. It had planned to
sell up to 329.05 million shares in total.
Earlier this month unfavourable market conditions also
prompted Philippine supermarket and department store chain Metro
Retail Stores Group Inc to price its IPO at a
discount.
In a notice to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Datem said it
will advise the corporate regulator when it has a revised
timetable for the listing. (bit.ly/1MY7OaH)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)