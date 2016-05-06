* Investors wary of leading populist candidates for
president
By Daniel Stanton
SINGAPORE, May 6 (IFR) - The Philippines' status
as one of the best-performing sovereign credits in Asia could be
at risk when the country elects a new president on Monday, after
a campaign where the economy was almost an afterthought.
Rated Double B in 2010 when President Benigno Aquino took
office, the country now enjoys investment-grade status
(Baa2/BBB/BBB-) as he reaches the end of his six-year,
non-renewable term.
The economy is growing at around 6.2 percent, inflation fell
to 1.5 percent in the 2015 fiscal year, and the budget deficit
has shrunk to around 1.0 percent from 3.5 percent in 2010.
Aquino is likely to be replaced by one of two populist
candidates - Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte, who has
championed extra-judicial killings and claims to have taken part
in some, or senator Grace Poe, the adopted daughter of two film
stars, who was initially ruled ineligible on the grounds of her
length of residency in the Philippines.
Duterte was slightly ahead of Poe in the latest opinion
polls, causing concern to some investors.
"While both Poe and Duterte have a fairly populist platform
that will see some deterioration in fiscal discipline, Poe will
be preferred, despite her lack of experience, as she appears to
be supported by a group of advisers who have helped her develop
her 20-point platform," said Leong Lin Jing, investment manager
at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"She is also seen to favour businesses, as such garnering
the support of the San Miguel Group. Duterte, on the other hand,
has given little concrete plans apart from his tough stance on
crime and the need to build industries and factories. His recent
comments have also spurred a backlash from the international
community after he has declared he is willing to sever ties with
the US and Australia."
FDI at risk
Such pronouncements threaten to impact foreign direct investment
or the willingness of credit investors to buy Philippine bonds.
"What Duterte has commented recently is not going to give a
lot of comfort to foreign investors," said Joep Huntjens, head
of Asian debt at NN Investment Partners. "All of the candidates
want to encourage FDI, but there might be a risk that foreign
investors would be cautious under Duterte. From a bondholder
view, the other candidates might be better. In the near term,
volatility of Philippine US dollar bonds might increase if he
were to win the elections."
Philippine bonds have outperformed, thanks to strong fiscal
discipline and the Treasury's habit of combining new issues with
liability-management exercises, which means demand far outstrips
supply.
The country's five-year CDS is quoted at 118bp bid, well
inside the levels for higher-rated Malaysia (A3/A-/A-) and
Thailand (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+). Its January 2021 dollar bonds were
quoted at a Z spread of just 78bp on Thursday, though wider than
the 60bp at the end of April with investors focused on the
election.
Much of the election campaign has focused on personalities,
rather than differences in economic policy, a tacit
acknowledgement by the candidates that the Philippines is on the
right track.
"Everyone seems to be quite happy with what Aquino has
achieved in the past few years, and are talking about continuing
infrastructure development, reforms and anti-corruption
measures," said Huntjens. "The current situation is optimal for
bondholders, so the least change could be the best outcome."
Former interior minister Manuel "Mar" Roxas and Vice
President Jejomar Binay are the two candidates who have talked
most about the economy, though from opposite sides of the
spectrum.
"For foreign investors, Mar Roxas will likely be preferred
given his better defined economic platform and is expected to
continue with President Aquino's policies," said Aberdeen's
Leong.
"While he talks of increasing spending to boost growth, he
has, at least, acknowledged the necessity of fiscal and monetary
policy management along with preserving the Philippines' current
credit rating. On the flip side, Jejomar Binay poses the greater
risk to undermining the current administration's PPP scheme as
his campaign champions cuts in taxes and an increase in rural
subsidies."
Binay also faces allegations of corruption related to
construction projects.
Jittery investors
In the domestic market, five-year government bond yields are
likely to rise in the near term from around 3.445 percent
currently - having tightened 60bp this year - on uncertainty
over the outcome of the election.
Both government bonds and the peso have been underperforming
peers over the past few weeks with investors becoming jittery.
"Philippine bond yields will likely rise in the near term
with potential rise in risk premium ahead of May 9 and the
election tally, which continues for a few weeks," said Euben
Paracuelles, South-East Asia economist at Nomura.
"If Duterte wins, the initial reaction of investors will
likely be negative. Duterte has been making controversial
comments recently and there is lack of clarity on his economic
agenda."
Of course, a lot depends on the new policies that the
incoming president will announce.
"If these policies fall short, it could derail the current
sweet spot of high GDP growth/low inflation enjoyed by the
Philippines in recent years," said Eugene Yuming Leow, rates
strategist at DBS Bank. "This could be reflected in a sell-off
in PHP (Philippines peso) assets as a larger risk premium gets
priced in. For bonds, a knee-jerk higher in PHP yields could
occur if the market views the election outcome unfavourably."
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Krishna Merchant; editing by
Vincent Baby and Dharsan Singh)