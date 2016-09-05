By Manuel Mogato
| VIENTIANE, Sept 5
VIENTIANE, Sept 5 The Philippines is proposing a
14 percent increase in defence spending next year to buy new
ships and aircraft to boost its fight against Islamist militants
and enhance maritime security in the disputed South China Sea.
According to internal documents seen by Reuters on Monday,
about 130 billion pesos ($2.8 billion) or 96 percent of the
proposed defence budget, would go to the armed forces.
The push to beef up military spending reflects regional
concern about China's maritime assertiveness and the new
government's determination to crush the entrenched and lucrative
network of the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf rebels behind a
spree of kidnappings.
Some 25 billion pesos would go to a modernisation programme,
the Department of National Defence said in the documents,
including the acquisition of two surveillance planes and six
close-air support planes to fight Abu Sayyaf.
The rebels, who have their stronghold in two southern
islands in the Muslim-majority south, are holding more than 20
hostages of five nationalities.
Abu Sayyaf has this year beheaded two Canadian hostages and
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to "destroy"
the group. The government believes it was behind Friday's
bombing in Davao city that killed 14 people.
The government has proposed a 3.35 trillion pesos national
budget for next year, which the bicameral legislature is
expected to approve before the end of the year.
A senior defence official told Reuters 2017 would be the
second year in a row that the government is spending 25 billion
pesos for the modernisation plan, which is slated to cost 82
billion over a five-year period.
The country is set to award contracts for two frigates for
navy and three radar systems for the air force, which are
designed to improve monitoring in the South China Sea.
Part of the funds will go to instalments to pay for 12
Korean-made FA-50 jets, two of which arrived last year
($1 = 46.5250 Philippine pesos)
(Editing by Martin Petty)