a day ago
Philippines' Duterte says drugs war will go on, despite criticism
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 8:59 AM / a day ago

Philippines' Duterte says drugs war will go on, despite criticism

1 Min Read

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte checks the scope of a 7.62mm sniper rifle during the turnover ceremony of China's urgent military assistance given "gratis" to the Philippines, at Clark Air Base, near Angeles City, Philippines June 28, 2017.Romeo Ranoco/Files

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday vowed to forge on with his controversial war on drugs and said no amount of criticism or international pressure would deter him.

Delivering his annual State of the Nation address, Duterte said his critics at home and abroad should focus on using their influence to educate Filipinos of the ills of illicit drugs.

"The fight will be unremitting as it will be unrelenting," he said. "There is a jungle out there, there are beasts out there preying on the innocent, the helpless."

Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Nick Macfie

