MANILA, July 1 The Philippines' gaming regulator said on Friday it will temporarily stop processing licence applications for e-bingo parlours and gaming cafes after the country's new president said at his first cabinet meeting that "online gambling must stop".

Shares of e-gaming companies slumped after Rodrigo Duterte late on Thursday added the proliferation of gambling to his hit list of crime, drugs and traffic congestion.

Government data showed that, during the six years of the previous presidency, there was a surge in the number of cafes equipped with computers running internet-based card, table, video poker, slot machine and lottery-type games.

In an interview with local radio on Friday, the newly appointed chair of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), Andrea Domingo, said she was unaware of reasons behind the increase.

"For now, we will freeze the issuance of licences for these types of games, and then review what the president said," she told the radio station.

Government data showed the number of e-bingo machines had risen to 12,000 since President Benigno Aquino took office in June 2010, from 2,160. Internet gambling terminals rose to 7,000 from 4,662, and e-games cafes reached 277 from 190.

Pagcor could not be reached for comment when contacted by Reuters.

On Friday, shares of gaming operator PhilWeb Corp declined as much as 32 percent to their lowest in nearly 14 months. The firm operated 277 e-games outlets and 8,977 gaming terminals catering to over 90,000 members as at March-end.

Leisure & Resorts World Corp fell as much as 8.9 percent to a five-month low. It holds the license to develop, operate and conduct internet and gaming enterprises and facilities in the Cagayan Special Economic Zone Freeport.

PhilWeb and Leisure & Resorts World declined to comment. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christopher Cushing)