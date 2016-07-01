MANILA, July 1 The Philippines' gaming regulator
said on Friday it will temporarily stop processing licence
applications for e-bingo parlours and gaming cafes after the
country's new president said at his first cabinet meeting that
"online gambling must stop".
Shares of e-gaming companies slumped after Rodrigo Duterte
late on Thursday added the proliferation of gambling to his hit
list of crime, drugs and traffic congestion.
Government data showed that, during the six years of the
previous presidency, there was a surge in the number of cafes
equipped with computers running internet-based card, table,
video poker, slot machine and lottery-type games.
In an interview with local radio on Friday, the newly
appointed chair of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp
(Pagcor), Andrea Domingo, said she was unaware of reasons behind
the increase.
"For now, we will freeze the issuance of licences for these
types of games, and then review what the president said," she
told the radio station.
Government data showed the number of e-bingo machines had
risen to 12,000 since President Benigno Aquino took office in
June 2010, from 2,160. Internet gambling terminals rose to 7,000
from 4,662, and e-games cafes reached 277 from 190.
Pagcor could not be reached for comment when contacted by
Reuters.
On Friday, shares of gaming operator PhilWeb Corp
declined as much as 32 percent to their lowest in nearly 14
months. The firm operated 277 e-games outlets and 8,977 gaming
terminals catering to over 90,000 members as at March-end.
Leisure & Resorts World Corp fell as much as 8.9
percent to a five-month low. It holds the license to develop,
operate and conduct internet and gaming enterprises and
facilities in the Cagayan Special Economic Zone Freeport.
PhilWeb and Leisure & Resorts World declined to comment.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)