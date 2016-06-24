MANILA Philippine President-elect Rodrigo Duterte on Friday the time will come when he will have to confront the al Qaeda-linked Abu Sayyaf Islamist militants in the south of the mainly Catholic country.

On Friday, Indonesia's foreign minister said a halt on coal shipments to the Philippines will remain until Manila can secure its waters after seven Indonesian sailors were kidnapped, the latest in a string of abductions.

"There will be a time that I will have to confront the Abu Sayyaf," Duterte said during after meeting a Filipino woman who was freed after nine months of captivity. "The kidnapping must stop."

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Nick Macfie)