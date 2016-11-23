MANILA Nov 23 Philippine President Rodrigo
Duterte on Wednesday said he would open numerous economic
sectors to foreign investors and move against protectionism.
Speaking in New Zealand after a Asia-Pacific summit in Peru,
Duterte said he had decided it was time to speed up the "entry
of new players" into energy, power and information and
communications technology sectors, as well as freeing up the
airwaves.
Investors in the Philippines, one of the world's fastest-
growing economies, have complained often of regulations that can
restrict foreign investment in various areas, among them
telecoms and utilities.
He said he had also received assurances from his Chinese
counterpart that the implementation of a recent slew of
investment deals would be speeded up.
(Reporting by Martin Petty, editing by Larry King)