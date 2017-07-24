FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Duterte wants to put a stop to mineral exportation
#Basic Materials
July 24, 2017 / 9:06 AM / a day ago

Philippines' Duterte wants to put a stop to mineral exportation

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 24 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he wants all mineral resources extracted from the country to be processed domestically and, if possible, to stop exporting such commodities.

Duterte, in his State of the Nation address, also said he will hold mining companies responsible for the clean up and rehabilitation of areas damaged by mining.

On Friday he said the government will draft a new law for the country's mining industry, which he said pays too little in tax and not enough in compensation for any environmental damage. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

