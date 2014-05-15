MANILA May 15 The Philippines' agricultural
output in the first quarter grew by 0.67 percent from a year ago
versus 3.11 percent in the same period of 2013, impaired by last
years's strong typhoons, the state statistics office said on
Thursday.
Unmilled rice output grew 3.28 percent to 4.3 million tonnes
in the first quarter, below the government forecast of 4.53
million tonnes for the period, the Philippine Statistics
Authority said in a report.
The crops subsector's output grew 1.53 percent, poultry by
1.33 percent, and livestock by 1.2 percent. The fisheries
subsector's output contracted 3.25 percent, the agency said.
The report comes ahead of first quarter GDP data due on May
29.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Eric Meijer)