MANILA Aug 14 Agricultural output in the Philippines shrank 0.37 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier as "intense heat" from an El Nino weather pattern hurt crops and fisheries output, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

The crop harvest was down 3.05 percent, led by rice and corn, which fell 2.88 percent and 15.76 percent, respectively. Poultry output grew 4.71 percent and livestock rose 5.2 percent but fisheries output declined by 1.53 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a report.

