UPDATE 2-Snap surges after IPO banks give flurry of 'buy' ratings
March 27 Shares of Snap Inc jumped nearly 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly needed "buy" ratings.
MANILA Dec 12 A consortium of India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd and the Philippines' Megawide Construction Corp is the likely winner of a $400 million tender to build and operate a passenger terminal at an international airport in central Philippines.
The consortium beat six others at an auction on Thursday by offering a premium of 14.4 billion pesos ($326 million) for the project at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, one of several infrastructure projects offered under a public-private partnership scheme.
The amount was higher by about 400 million pesos than that of the second-place bid from a consortium led by Filinvest Development Corp and Changi Airports Saudi Ltd.
Other consortia were led by Metro Pacific Investments Corp , San Miguel Corp, First Philippine Holdings Corp, Ayala Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, and SM Investments Corp.
($1 = 44.1250 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
March 27 A bystander who touched off a social media furor after she saw United Airlines stop two teenage girls dressed in leggings from boarding a flight admitted on Monday that she did not fully grasp the situation when she started tweeting her indignation.