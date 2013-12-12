MANILA Dec 12 A consortium of India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd and the Philippines' Megawide Construction Corp is the likely winner of a $400 million tender to build and operate a passenger terminal at an international airport in central Philippines.

The consortium beat six others at an auction on Thursday by offering a premium of 14.4 billion pesos ($326 million) for the project at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, one of several infrastructure projects offered under a public-private partnership scheme.

The amount was higher by about 400 million pesos than that of the second-place bid from a consortium led by Filinvest Development Corp and Changi Airports Saudi Ltd.

Other consortia were led by Metro Pacific Investments Corp , San Miguel Corp, First Philippine Holdings Corp, Ayala Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, and SM Investments Corp.

($1 = 44.1250 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Christopher Cushing)