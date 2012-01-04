* Orders around $10 bln so far, above $1.5 bln target size -
* Manila not keen to raise issue size
* Guidance on 25-yr bond at 5-5.1 pct area - traders
(Updates guidance, order book; adds buyside comments)
By Rosemarie Francisco
MANILA, Jan 4 The Philippines' 25-year,
dollar-denominated global bond issue has attracted around $10
billion of orders so far, well above the target offer, but
Manila is not keen to increase the size of the issue, a source
said on Wednesday.
The Southeast Asian country is returning to overseas debt
markets early in the new year to take advantage of investors'
improved risk appetite after global markets began 2012 with
gains.
"The global bond offer has been launched," Rosalia de Leon,
head of the Finance department's international finance group,
told Reuters in a phone interview.
The exact size of Asia's first sovereign debt offer in the
overseas market this year would depend on the bookbuilding
process, but Manila has authority to sell only up to $1.5
billion of the bonds.
"The (order) book is already at $7.7 billion," said one
source who is close to the deal but asked not to be quoted while
the offer is open. He later said the book had increased to about
$10 billion.
Another source said the actual oversubscription may dwindle
later in the day if investors do not accept the final coupon
Manila would set for the bonds.
Guidance on the global bonds was initially set at the 5.25
percent area by lead underwriters, according to a report by IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. The guidance was later adjusted to
5-5.1 percent, debt traders said.
The guidance offers a premium of around 330 basis points
over 10-year U.S. Treasuries. Final pricing is
expected to be made in New York later on Wednesday.
By comparison, investment-grade-rated Italy pays a 6 percent
coupon on its 20-year bonds, with yields on its benchmark
10-year debt at 6.89 percent, highlighting the pressures on euro
zone borrowers as the region struggles to contain a sovereign
debt crisis.
GUIDANCE LOWERED
Debt traders said the lower guidance dampened the
attractiveness of Manila's global bond, although the issue would
likely be fully subscribed with investors awash with cash.
"The Philippines has been known for good timing and it's
good economic prospects is the one putting a lot of interest on
the bond," said Noel Reyes, deputy head of financial markets at
ING Bank in Manila.
"I would hope that they would give more leeway to investors
for some capital gains," he said regarding the bond's pricing.
At 5-5.1 percent, the 25-year bond hovers around the current
Philippine sovereign bond yield curve, with the yield of the
6.375 percent 2032 bonds at 4.913/4.886 percent.
The Philippine government said in a statement on Wednesday
it has mandated Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup Inc
, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Standard
Chartered Plc and UBS AG as joint bookrunners
for the U.S. SEC-registered global bond offer.
Moody's Investors Service said it had assigned a provisional
rating of Ba2 to the planned global bond, or two notches below
investment grade, with a stable outlook, the same as the
country's sovereign rating.
Fitch assigned a BB+ rating on the bond, or a notch below
investment grade, as is the country's sovereign rating. Standard
& Poor's gave the bond a BB rating, or two rungs below, with a
positive outlook.
Central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told reporters
the Philippines deserved a credit rating upgrade given
improvements in its fiscal and debt management.
Traders said Philippine sovereigns have been trading at
investment grade levels and an upgrade would just be a matter of
formality, although a knee-jerk reaction could still be expected
from the market once an upward rating change is made.
Manila has a track record of selling global bonds early in
the year to cover the bulk of its annual foreign debt
requirement and obtain favourable borrowing costs.
Global stocks and the euro started the year with a sharp
rally, boosted by better-than-expected U.S. economic data, which
was enough convince Asia's most prolific sovereign bond issuer
to proceed with its global bond offer.