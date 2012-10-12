MANILA Oct 12 The Philippines is on track to at
least match its previous record sales of retail treasury bonds,
having sold 128 billion pesos ($3.1 billion) of 25-year retail
bonds less than halfway through the public offer period.
The government will try to limit daily bond sales to ensure
supply will last until the end of the public offer on Oct. 22,
Deputy Treasurer Eduardo Mendiola said on Friday.
"I am being deluged by lots of orders," he told Reuters.
Manila has cancelled a treasury bill auction set for Oct.
15, and an Oct. 23 auction of 7-year bonds to make room for the
offer.
Reynaldo Montalbo, senior vice president at First Metro
Investment Corp, one of the issue managers, said the
government has sold another 65 billion pesos worth of the bonds
since it raised 63 billion pesos from an auction on Tuesday.
The government may raise as much as 200 billion pesos from
its second retail bond offering this year, which could lead to
lower debt issues in 2013. The current record for a retail bond
sale is 180 billion pesos, set in February.
Manila has set the coupon rate for the 25-year retail paper
at 6.125 percent, making it a more attractive investment than
keeping money in a bank, which generally offer around 3 percent
in interest on savings.
The retail bonds pay interest payments quarterly.
The Southeast Asian country borrows from the local and
foreign debt markets to help fund its budget deficit, which is
on track to undershoot this year's target of 279 billion pesos,
or 2.6 percent of gross domestic product.
($1 = 41.59 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)