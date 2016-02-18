(Adds size of order book, quotes)
MANILA Feb 18 The Philippines' offer of 25-year
U.S. dollar bonds attracted huge demand, as the government sold
$2 billion worth of the paper at a record low rate in a sign of
investor's confidence in the Southeast Asian economy.
The 2040 bonds were sold at a coupon of 3.7 percent, the
lowest ever issued by the Philippines to date on a global bond,
and below it's initial guidance of 4.0 percent, the Department
of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.
The Philippines, which used to be one of Asia's most active
sovereign bond issuers, raised $500 million from the 25-year
bond sale, with total bids for the new money component reaching
$8 billion.
It also switched $1.5 billion worth of new 25-yr global
bonds with shorter-dated and more expensive debt. Orders for the
switch tender totaled $5.6 billion.
"By leveraging on these opportunities to reduce high-coupon
debt and to extend the maturity of our debt portfolio, the
country achieves valuable savings that we can use to target
broad-based and inclusive growth and development," Finance
Secretary Cesar Purisima said.
The Philippines will hold a presidential election on May 9.
It is being closely watched by investors, who fear the political
succession could derail the above 6 percent average economic
growth and efforts to crack down on graft made during President
Benigno Aquino's rule.
The Philippines last U.S. dollar issue was in January last
year when it sold $2 billion of 25-year bonds at 3.95 percent.
It has relied more on onshore funding in recent years. It
has a history of issuing sovereign bonds early in a year in the
hopes of getting more favourable terms.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered were
appointed deal managers for the fund raising and switch tender
offer. They were also joint bookrunners with Credit Suisse,
Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and UBS.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri
Navaratnam)