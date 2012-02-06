MANILA Feb 6 The Philippines will launch its first retail bond offering this year on Feb. 21, with a minimum issue size of 40 billion pesos ($938 million), Deputy National Treasurer Eduardo Mendiola said on Monday.

After the auction, there will be a public offer period that will run until Feb. 28 when the government hopes to sell more of the bonds to refinance similar bonds falling due during the month.

Mendiola said the retail bonds will have maturities of 15 and 20 years.

Nine banks were hired to handle the issue. They are First Metro Investment Corp, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co , BDO Capital, BPI Capital and Landbank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines, Philippine National Bank, China Banking Corp and Deutsche Bank.

The government has said it plans to regularly sell retail T-bonds twice in a year.

Manila raised a record 110 billion pesos from its last retail bond offer in October 2011. It also sold 104 billion pesos of similar bonds in March last year. ($1 = 42.6150 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)