MANILA Feb 6 The Philippines will launch
its first retail bond offering this year on Feb. 21, with a
minimum issue size of 40 billion pesos ($938 million), Deputy
National Treasurer Eduardo Mendiola said on Monday.
After the auction, there will be a public offer period that
will run until Feb. 28 when the government hopes to sell more of
the bonds to refinance similar bonds falling due during the
month.
Mendiola said the retail bonds will have maturities of 15
and 20 years.
Nine banks were hired to handle the issue. They are First
Metro Investment Corp, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co
, BDO Capital, BPI Capital and Landbank of the
Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines, Philippine
National Bank, China Banking Corp and
Deutsche Bank.
The government has said it plans to regularly sell retail
T-bonds twice in a year.
Manila raised a record 110 billion pesos from its last
retail bond offer in October 2011. It also sold 104 billion
pesos of similar bonds in March last year.
($1 = 42.6150 Philippine pesos)
