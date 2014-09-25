MANILA, Sept 25 Philippine banks will be
required to increase their minimum capital under a new rule
which the central bank said will be issued before the end of the
year.
Central bank Governor Amando Tetangco refused to specify
how much the minimum capital will have to be raised, but said
"most" of the country's banks will be able to comply with the
requirement.
"The intention is to raise it because the existing capital
requirement was set way back in the 1990s," Tetangco told
reporters. "There is no final number yet because that is being
discussed right now."
Based on information gathered from banks, Maybank ATR Kim
Eng said in a research note that the required minimum capital of
universal banks may be raised to 20 billion Philippine pesos
($447.13 million) from the current 4.95 billion pesos, while
that for commercial banks may be increased to 10 billion pesos
from 2.4 billion pesos.
Banks will be given five years to comply, Maybank said.
"Higher capital would serve to make our financial
institutions more resilient and stable. This would help
individual institutions as well as the financial system as a
whole," Tetangco said.
Domestic banks are bracing for greater competition ahead of
an economic integration of Southeast Asian nations in 2015 and
after the country enacted a law allowing foreign banks to take
full control of local lenders.
There are currently 36 universal and commercial banks in the
Philippines with total assets of around 9 trillion pesos at the
end of 2013, according to central bank data.
Universal banks are similar to ordinary commercial banks but
are allowed to do functions of investment houses such
asunderwriting.
Tetangco said the central bank is also studying the
possibility of allowing foreign banks to fully own local trust
corporations to align onwership rules with the new law.
"Even prior to the law's enactment, we were already
reviewing regulations for foreign ownership of trust
corporations. With the law in place, there may be some room for
realignment there," Tetangco said.
Trust corporations are stand-alone entities that perform the
same functions as trust departments of banks. Under central bank
rules, banks may spin off their trust department into a trust
corporation.
To protect the investing public, Tetangco said the central
bank is also looking at limiting the securities activities of
Treasury sales people to more sophisticated investors.
"The less sophisticated investors should be referred to the
trust departments of banks, where there are higher expectations
on investor protection under the 'prudent man rule,' Tetangco
said.
(1 US dollar = 44.7300 Philippine peso)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)