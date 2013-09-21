MANILA, Sept 21 The Philippine central bank is
seeking a a capital increase of 150 billion pesos ($3.5 billion)
as an additional buffer for warding off increasing risks locally
and globally, a move that is part of Manila's priority
legislation, a senior official said on Saturday.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) also asked for tax
exemptions to further boost its finances in the bill submitted
to Congress this week, said Vicente Aquino, deputy BSP governor
for resource management, as the monetary authority continued to
post losses for more than three years running.
"What image will the Philippines have if the BSP is
financially weak? It will not be able to perform its
constitutional and legal mandate to promote price stability,"
Aquino told reporters, adding the capital hike will enhance the
central bank's administrative and fiscal autonomy.
The BSP recorded a net loss of 19.2 billion pesos in the
first half, substantially narrower than a net loss of nearly 50
billion pesos in the same period a year earlier, after it
introduced measures aimed at narrowing access to its short-term
special deposit account (SDA) facility that attracted huge funds
and contributed to its financial losses.
As of end August, money parked with the central bank's SDA
window was 1.6 trillion pesos, down from a record 1.98 trillion
pesos posted in mid-April.
Aquino said the BSP was seeking a tax exemption to preserve
its capital and allow it to pay higher dividends to the
government, adding central banks in other countries were tax
exempt.
The central bank was given an initial 50-billion-peso
capital after its 1993 reorganisation from the old, debt-laden
Central Bank of the Philippines, but the government still has to
deliver the remaining remaining balance of 10 billion pesos to
complete the amount.
The government gave an initial 10 billion pesos to the BSP
upon its 1993 creation, with the second capital infusion of the
same amount coming only 18 years after or in 2011.
In December last year, the government infused another 20
billion pesos, as the BSP posted a record net loss of 95.4
billion pesos in 2012, its third straight year of being in the
red.
($1 = 43.05 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ron Popeski)