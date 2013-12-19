MANILA Dec 19 The Philippine central bank said
on Thursday the U.S. Federal Reserves' decision to wind down its
bond-buying programme could lead to some near-term market
volatility but it is unlikely to be as severe as a period of
instability in May and June.
"The Philippine fundamentals remain solid and policy
settings continue to be appropriate. The BSP is watching
developments if there is a need to fine-tune policy," Bangko
Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in a mobile
text message to reporters.
The central bank left its key policy rate steady at a record
low of 3.5 percent at its meeting on Dec. 12. Some analysts
expect the first rate rise to happen as early as the second
quarter of next year to head off inflation.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Paul Tait)