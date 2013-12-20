MANILA Dec 20 The Philippine central bank expects the country's current account and balance of payments (BOP) surpluses to narrow in 2014 due to higher import requirements for post-typhoon rebuilding, Governor Amando Tetangco said on Friday.

The central bank expects next year's surpluses in the current account to be $10.4 billion and BOP at $3 billion. Also on Friday, it estimated this year's surpluses at $11.1 billion and $5.3 billion, respectively.

Earlier, the central bank had forecast this year's BOP surplus to be $4.4 billion.

The governor said foreign exchange reserves are forecast to rise to a record $88 billion by end-2014 - compared with $84 billion at end-November, and remittances by Filipinos overseas to grow at a steady rate of 5 percent next year.

With both the BOP and the current account remaining in a surplus position, there is still a "fundamental support for the currency," Tetangco told reporters.

Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest ever to hit land, in November crushed parts of the central Philippines. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)