(Removes extraneous word in lead paragraph)
* 2014 C/A surplus seen at 3.3 pct of GDP vs 3.9 pct this yr
* Surplus, though narrower, to provide fundamental support
to peso
* Forex reserves seen at record $88 bln at end-2014
MANILA, Dec 20 The Philippine central bank said
on Friday it expects a smaller current account surplus in 2014
due to imports needed to rebuild after last month's devastating
typhoon, but it would remain high enough to support the peso.
The central bank forecast a current account surplus of $10.4
billion, or 3.3 percent of GDP, in 2014, compared with
expectations for a $11.1 billion surplus this year, that would
be 3.9 percent of GDP.
The balance of payments (BOP) was also seen narrowing in
2014 to $3 billion from an expected $5.3 billion this year.
The central bank had previously forecast this year's Balance
of payments surplus at $4.4 billion and current account surplus
at $7 billion.
"Despite the difficulties and challenges we face given both
domestic and external developments, the current account
continues to be in significant surplus," central bank Governor
Amando Tetangco told reporters. "This is one of the strengths of
the Philippine economy compared to some other countries in the
region."
The external surpluse would provide "fundamental support for
the currency," Tetangco told reporters.
The peso is down 7.7 percent this year, whereas the
Indonesian rupiah has lost more than 21 percent, as a widening
current account deficit had made South East Asia's largest
economy vulnerable.
Asian currencies slipped broadly on Friday with the peso
hitting three-month lows, as the U.S. dollar stayed
buoyant in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to start
scaling back its bond-buying stimulus.
The Philippines' foreign exchange reserves are forecast to
rise to a record $88 billion by end-2014, compared with $84
billion at end-November, and remittances by Filipinos overseas,
which power domestic consumption, were set to grow at a steady
rate of 5 percent next year, Tetangco said.
Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest ever to hit land,
devastated parts of the central Philippines last month. The
government said this week it would take 361 billion pesos ($8
billion) to rebuild the stricken areas over four years.
In line with an improving outlook for the global economy,
the central bank expects Philippine exports in 2014 to rise 6
percent after a projected 4 percent growth this year, with
imports accelerating to 9 percent from this year's 2 percent
estimate, resulting in a higher trade deficit next year.
($1 = 44.4425 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by
Richard Borsuk and Simon Cameron-Moore)