* Central banker sees no real estate asset bubble
* Higher food, oil prices putting pressure to raise rates
* Strong growth in the property loans market
By Siegfrid Alegado
CEBU CITY, April 25 The Philippine central bank
is monitoring possible asset bubbles and stands ready to adjust
prudential and monetary policies, including raising interest
rates, if warranted, a senior bank official said on Friday.
There are currently no signs of an asset bubble in the real
estate market, said Diwa Guinigundo, deputy governor of the
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).
There are continuing upside risks to the inflation outlook
from higher food and oil prices and strong liquidity growth, he
said, reiterating that the leeway for keeping policy rates
steady at a record low of 3.5 percent was narrowing.
"Real estate credit to GDP ratio, I think, should bear close
watching. The BSP is doing that," he told a media forum in the
central Philippine city of Cebu.
"If the numbers suggest that further monetary policy action
is necessary, we will not hesitate and we will adjust
accordingly whether it's policy rate, the SDA (special deposit
account) rate (or) macroprudential" measures, he said.
"If more and more investments are going to the real estate
sector, then it is necessary that macroprudential measures have
to be put in place," Guinigundo said, adding one possible
measure was to bring down the ceiling of banks' real estate
exposure.
GROWTH IN PROPERTY LOAN MARKET
The central bank has been studying several measures to
prevent asset bubbles in the property market, after it tightened
monitoring of banks' real estate lending.
In 2012, it widened the definition of banks' property-linked
lending activities to include debt and equity investments in
real estate, and asked banks to submit more information on such
lending and investments.
"While today there is no evidence that there is an
over-stretching of asset prices as far as the real estate sector
is concerned, if you will have 20, 29, 30 percent growth of real
estate sector, it will also come to a point when it becomes
risky," Guinigundo said.
"If you continue to put air in the balloon ... it will
burst."
Rising consumer spending is supporting strong growth in the
property market. Loans to the property market in the year to
February averaged around 22 percent growth, according to latest
data from the BSP.
Last month, the central bank left its policy rate untouched,
but raised banks' reserve requirement by 1 percentage point to
19 percent to mop up excess liquidity following a record money
supply growth in January.
Guinigundo said money supply growth is expected to slow down
to 17 percent towards the middle of the year from a record high
of around 37 percent in January as the central bank's recent
policy measures, including tweaking the rate and availability of
the short-term SDA facility, take root.
The central bank next meets to review policy on May 8.
(Writing by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Tom Heneghan)