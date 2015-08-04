MANILA Aug 4 The Philippine central bank plans
to use an interest-rate corridor framework in setting monetary
policy starting next year to better manage liquidity in the
financial system, a central bank official said on Tuesday.
Describing it as a "major reform" in policy setting, Bangko
Sentral Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told a business forum
the interest rate corridor system will "align our open market
operations with liquidity needs of the market and further
strengthen the transmission channels of monetary policy."
The system will make use of three separate interest rates to
give the central bank greater flexibility in responding to the
needs of the domestic economy.
The overnight lending or repurchase window, currently at 6
percent, will serve as the ceiling and the special deposit
account rate (SDA), currently at 2.5 percent, will serve as the
floor. The overnight borrowing or policy rate in
the middle is currently at 4 percent.
BSP Governor Amando Tetangco in an interview with Reuters on
July 22 said authorities were discussing the operational aspects
of the interest rate corridor framework, which he said will
"guide money market rates closer to the policy rate."
The framework will have to be approved by the central bank's
policy-making Monetary Board.
"All these processes will take time to complete and
therefore next year might be a good time to start implementing
the interest rate corridor," Guinigundo said in a separate
mobile text message.
The central bank, which next meets on August 13, is
expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady, mindful of
risks posed by El Nino and market volatility driven by concerns
over the external effects of any U.S. Federal Reserve policy
moves.
"Monetary policy does not need to move in sync and in the
same magnitude as the U.S. Fed unless external adjustments
impact domestic liquidity, foreign exchange, and affect the
inflation outlook and financial stability adversely," Guinigundo
said.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Eric Meijer)