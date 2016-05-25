MANILA May 25 The Philippine central bank said
on Wednesday it will offer 30 billion Philippine pesos ($641.64
million) at the maiden auction of term deposits on June 8.
The term deposit auction facility (TDF) is meant to
reinforce the influence of the main overnight borrowing rate, as
it mops up liquidity in the financial system to guide market
rates closer to the benchmark.
From June 3, the central bank will implement an interest
rate corridor system to make the transmission of policy more
effective, and the TDF is a component of it.
It will offer 7-day and 28-term deposits, the central bank
said in a notice on its website.
Policymakers have said they may consider offering longer
tenors in the future depending on the liquidity needs and
preferences of the market.
Under the interest rate corridor framework, the overnight
borrowing rate was set at 3.0 percent from the
current 4 percent, and the overnight lending rate was set at 3.5
percent from the current 6.0 percent. The special deposit
account (SDA) rate was kept at 2.5 percent.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has left policy settings on
hold since October 2014 with the economy on a solid footing and
inflation under control.
($1 = 46.7550 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)