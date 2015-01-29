MANILA Jan 29 The Philippine central bank said
on Thursday it will refresh its forecasts after the economy's
strong rebound in the fourth quarter of 2014, and will take into
account oil price expectations in the assessment.
"We will refresh our forecasts to include this new
development, oil price expectations, shifts in interest
differentials and global investor sentiment," Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in brief comments sent
to reporters via SMS text message.
After assessing "if there's any change in the balance of
risks to inflation," he said the central bank will then
formulate adjustments to policy stance as needed."
His remarks came after data showed the Philippine economy
grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 6.9 percent in the fourth
quarter from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Karen Lema)