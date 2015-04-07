MANILA, April 7 The Philippine central bank's monetary policy remains appropriate but it is ready to make adjustments if needed as it monitors commodity prices and changes in market sentiment, its governor said on Tuesday.

Governor Amando Tetangco said the Philippines was on track to meet this year's inflation target of 2-4 percent after annual inflation in March eased to 2.4 percent.

The consumer price index was above the 2.6 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The central bank next meets on May 14 to review policy. It kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.0 percent for a fourth straight meeting last month, with the economy in a sweet spot of low inflation and strong growth. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Paul Tait)