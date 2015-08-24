(Corrects day in the first paragraph to Monday from Thursday)
MANILA Aug 24 The Philippine central bank said
on Monday it will inject liquidity in the foreign exchange
market if necessary as it expects more volatility in the near
term.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Amando Tetangco
said the bank will let the market determine exchange rates but
was prepared to act to ensure the peso remains stable.
"The BSP will carefully provide liquidity in the
market should the exchange rate volatilities become excessive,
disruptive to business planning, and a trigger for the
disanchoring of inflation expectations," Tetangco said in an
email to reporters.
"So far, the peso volatility has remained within the middle
of the range of the volatilities of regional currencies and
inflation expectations are still well-anchored," Tetangco said.
The bank held its benchmark interest rate for a seventh
policy meeting on Aug. 13, and said it was ready to act on any
threat to inflation or financial stability.
(Reporting by Karen Lema)