MANILA, Jan 11 The Philippine economy is on the
right track under its new government, and investors jittery
about President Rodrigo Duterte's fierce rhetoric should focus
on actions rather than words, Central Bank Governor Amando
Tetangco said on Wednesday.
He said the central bank was ready to modify its monetary
policy stance if necessary, but saw no urgency to do so because
there is manageable inflation and strong growth, which should be
sustained on the back of the government's reform plans and
policy continuity.
"What is important is for one to be able to discern between
what is noise and what is fact," he told Reuters in an interview
when asked about concerns about Duterte's mercurial style.
"The current administration has committed that it will
continue or follow the reforms, the policies and the reforms
that have been put in place by the previous administration so
this really suggests there will be a continuity.
Tetangco added: "The decibel level may have risen but if you
look at the facts, the economy is still doing very well."
Duterte's trademark outbursts have rattled investors,
particularly those from the United States, a country Duterte has
a major grudge against. He has told American firms unhappy with
his anti-U.S. tirades to pack their bags, and wants U.S. troops
out of the Philippines for good.
INFRASTRUCTURE GAP
On interest rates, Tetangco said adjustments could be made
if needed but there was sufficient space both on the monetary
and fiscal side. The government, he said, could ramp up
spending, particularly on infrastructure, for which the
Philippines had "a lot to catch up on".
The bank - the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas - has not
tinkered with its monetary policy since it raised rates by 25
basis points in September 2014. It set the main rate at 3.0
percent when it moved to an interest rate corridor framework in
June last year to make policy transmission faster and more
efficient.
Some economists believe the central bank will have to raise
rates this year as inflation edges higher. Nomura expects a
cumulative 50 basis points of hikes in the first half of 2017.
Tetangco said the Philippines would "not go against the
fundamental trend" of its peso currency and the bank had tools
to handle financial market volatility that could stem from U.S.
rates hikes, domestic politics and protectionist policies that
could come under a new U.S. administration.
"What is needed is to manage this volatility before it gets
too problematic," he added.
In rare comments about the president, Tetangco said
Duterte's dramatic foreign policy upheaval had been
misunderstood. Duterte's intent, he said, was to support the
economy by diversifying trade and investment partners, rather
than shut the door on longtime ally the United States, with
which ties would only expand.
"What they call (a) pivot to China does not necessarily mean
we are pivoting away from the U.S.," he said, adding it was "not
a zero-sum game."
Tetangco, a veteran technocrat widely praised for his
stewardship of one of the world's fastest growing economies,
refused to be drawn on whether he was considering Duterte's
offer to extend his tenure for a third, six-year term.
He said central bank governors were limited to two terms
only under the law. His second term ends in July.
"That's a hypothetical question," he said.
The "best candidate" to succeed him, he said, "should be
someone with central banking background."
