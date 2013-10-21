MANILA Oct 21 Philippine electronic exports
will likely contract this year, contrary to what the sector
previously thought, but will probably post modest growth in
2014, an electronics industry group said on Monday.
The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines (SEIPI) now forecasts that electronic exports will
decline 10-12 percent this year, compared with its earlier
forecast of 5-6 percent growth, Dan Lachica, president of SEIPI
said.
While double digit growth is seen in the automotive and
consumer electronics sectors, weakness in semiconductors, which
comprise 76 percent of the industry's exports, drove the
expected contraction, SEIPI said in a statement.
Next year will be better, supported by strength of
automotive and consumer electronics markets, the group said.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill)