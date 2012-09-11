(Repeats to fix table format) * Exports in July at $4.81 bln vs yr-ago $4.46 bln * Electronics shipments down 25.6 pct from yr ago MANILA, Sept 11 The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on July exports: KEY DATA: Total exports July June May Apr Mar Feb yr/yr change (pct) 7.8 4.3 19.7 7.6 -0.8 12.8 in $ bln 4.81 4.31 4.93 4.64 4.32 4.43 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) -25.6 -14.6 -0.7 -23.8 1.1 15.8 in $ bln 1.68 1.89 1.87 1.64 2.26 2.33 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said last month risks to the country's external trade have increased with soft demand from traditional markets for its main semiconductor products, but this could be partly offset by rising orders from other countries and more demand for the Philippines' agricultural products. - The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc cut its export growth forecast this year to 5-7 percent from 10-15 percent on slowing demand, although the group is hopeful of a rebound in orders in the second half after current inventory cuts stabilise. - The government has forecast export growth of 10 percent this year. It has trimmed its import growth forecast to 12 percent from 15 percent as manufacturers feel the brunt of the global economic slowdown. - The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday and cut it by yearend to fortify the country's defenses against the global downturn and contain the peso's strength, according to a Reuters poll. - The economic planning chief has said the country will likely meet the high-end of its 5 to 6 percent growth target this year after the economy's relatively strong second quarter growth. - The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about three-fifths of exports. - Other top exports include garments and accessories, wood furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and tropical fruits. LINK: - National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)