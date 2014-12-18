* Sector exports seen up 7-11 pct this yr vs 5-8 pct
estimate
* 2015 sector exports seen up 5-7 percent
MANILA Dec 18 Philippine electronic exports
will likely grow faster than anticipated this year helped by a
pick-up in global demand, with growth in 2015 seen staying
robust, an electronics industry group said on Thursday.
Electronic exports make up around two-fifths of the
Philippines' total shipments, so the improved outlook for the
sector bodes well for overall economic growth.
The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow
between 7-11 percent this year, compared with its earlier
estimate of 5-8 percent, while next year's growth will probably
be between 5-7 percent.
Industry officials said the whole industry is benefiting
from a pick-up in global demand and the trend is expected to
continue next year, helped by sliding oil prices, which should
translate to lower power and transport costs.
"Price of oil is down, the money supply of different
economies are continuing...all governments of major economies
are pushing for consumption and consumption requirement is
anchored on goods and services," Arthur Tan, chairman of SEIPI,
told a news conference.
Electronics exports rose 6 percent in the 10 months to
October this year to $20.9 billion from $19.8 billion last year.
Tan said wireless applications, smartphones, automotive
electronics were, and would be, the drivers of growth for the
sector for this year and next.
The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts
and inputs for assembly for export later, provides about 10
percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services,
including for mobile phone chips and micro processors.
SEIPI encompasses more than 200 semiconductors and
electronics manufacturers including units of Samsung Electronics
and Texas Instruments.
Economic Planning Chief Arsenio Balisacan said on Wednesday
economic growth in the last three months of the year will likely
be better than the third quarter, and he expressed hope the
economy would still expand by 6 to 7 percent this year.
Manila has a growth target of 6.5-7.5 percent this year and
7-8 percent next year.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)