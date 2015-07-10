* Exports in May down 17.4 pct, steepest fall since Sept 2011 Shipments to China and US down * Electronics exports post first decline in a year * Jan-May exports down 5 pct to $23.53 bln vs yr-ago (updates milestone, adds more details, background, comments) By Karen Lema MANILA, July 10 Philippine exports dropped by the most in more than three years in May as demand from major trading partners China and the United States faltered, raising pressure on officials to step up government spending to restore slowing economic momentum. Exports in May fell 17.4 percent from a year earlier, the steepest drop since September 2011, with shipments for the month reaching $4.9 billion. Shipments to the United States and China - the country's second and third largest export markets - dropped an annual 4.7 percent and 62.1 percent in May, respectively. The weak export print may have dragged further on second quarter growth. That will increase the pressure on authorities to step up government spending with the central bank reluctant to cut policy rates due to upside risks to inflation. "A negative impact on GDP will likely be seen, with global demand still tepid and exports not likely to recover anytime soon," said Jingyi Pan, economist at Forecast Pte in Singapore. While exports to Japan, the country's biggest export destination, were up 7.6 percent in May from a year earlier, worries persist about sluggish global demand. "The severe drop (could be blamed) on base effects, but the strong peso relative to peers may have also hurt us, coupled with the struggling global economy with major trading partners China and the US posting lower than expected growth prints," said Nicholas Mapa, economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands. Shipments of the all-important electronics products, which made up 48 percent of the country's total exports, dropped 7.5 percent from a year earlier - the first decrease in a year. The International Monetary Fund on Thursday trimmed its forecast for global economic growth for this year to take into account the impact of recent weakness in the United States. The government has committed to reverse months of underspending after quarter-on-quarter growth in January-March unexpectedly weakened to a six year low. With markets turmoil in China posing a growing risk to its already slowing economy, analysts are counting on Manila to boost public spending to pick up some of the export slack. Economic officials have admitted meeting the top end of the country's 7-8 percent growth would be a challenge. (Additional reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)