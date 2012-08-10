(Adds central bank official comments) MANILA, Aug 10 Philippine exports growth slowed sharply in June from a year earlier, in line with softness across Asia, but the central bank sought to play down risks to the broader economy saying domestic demand should offset external weakness. Still, analysts said the drop in exports, dominated by electronics and semiconductors, increased the chances of a rate cut as the central bank tries to shield the economy from slower global growth. Exports climbed 4.2 percent in June, far lower than May's 19.7 percent annual rise as shipments of electronics and semiconductors dropped sharply at 14.6 percent on-year against a 0.7 percent fall in May. The Southeast Asian economy is targeting a higher growth of 5 to 6 percent this year from 3.9 percent in 2011, and Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said the goal remained "realistic and achievable," despite the export sector's lacklustre performance. "Growth will depend more on domestic demand to sustain traction," Guinigundo told Reuters in a mobile text message. Domestic demand will be underpinned by benign inflation and robust remittances from Filipinos overseas, and that should support the economy amid the global economic turmoil, he said. The Philippine economy expanded at a faster-than-expected 6.4 percent annual pace in the first quarter, helped in part by a rebound in exports during the period, but the latest data suggested it was losing some of the momentum. "That means that unless we see a huge spurt in government consumption, growth in the second quarter is unlikely to be as good as first quarter," said Santitarn Sathirathai, economist, Credit Suisse in Singapore "Implications for the policy rate is that we are expecting the BSP (central bank) will cut an additional 25 basis points by October," he said. The BSP cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a new low of 3.75 percent last month, the third reduction this year, to boost investment and temper a rising peso that is hurting exports and remittances. NOT IMMUNE TO GLOBAL CRISIS Shipments to Japan, the country's top exports market in June, decreased 24.7 percent after registering an annual gain of 81.5 percent the previous month due to downward adjustment in purchases. Exports to East Asia, the top export destination by economic bloc, fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier, after a 25.6 percent annual climb in May, and exports to ASEAN member countries saw a 6.4 percent drop in June. "Overall, June data signals that Philippines has not been able to sidestep weakness in the regional external sector, with the highly-weighted electronic sector weighed down by weak consumer sentiment and a pullback in discretionary purchases by the key advanced countries and China," said Radhika Rao, economist at Forecast Pte in Singapore. "We maintain our stance that export growth stands to lose momentum into the second half," Rao said. Semiconductors and Electronics Industries President Ernesto Santigao said on Thursday the group believes it could still meet its downwardly revised 5 to 7 percent growth forecast this year. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur and Manny Mogato in Manila; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)