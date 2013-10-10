* Exports in Aug at $4.58 bln vs year-ago $3.81 bln
* Electronics exports down 0.4 pct from year ago
* Year-to date exports down 0.8 pct at $35 bln vs yr-ago
MANILA, Oct 10 The Philippines' statistics
office on Thursday released data on August exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Aug July June May Apr Mar
yr/yr change (pct) 20.2 2.3 4.1 -0.8 -11.1 0.1
in $ bln 4.58 4.84 4.49 4.89 4.12 4.33
Electronics exports
yr/yr growth (pct) -0.4 5.3 -2.2 -9.1 -1.8 -22.3
in $ bln 1.78 1.79 2.0 1.74 1.63 1.76
NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.
KEY POINTS:
- The central bank held its benchmark rate and the rate on
its special deposit account facility steady last month, with
inflation tame and the domestic economy on a solid footing. It
next meets on Oct. 24 to review policy.
- The electronics industry group has said it was sticking to
its 5-6 percent growth for the sector this year, with
expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones and
tablets.
- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the
world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
- Philippine economic growth probably stayed above 7 percent
in the third quarter, making it likely this year's full-year
growth target will be surpassed, Socioeconomic Planning
Secretary Arsenio Balisacan had said.
- The Philippine economy expanded by a faster-than-expected
7.5 percent in April-June, matching China's expansion for the
second consecutive quarter, as domestic spending and investments
buttressed it from capital outflows and weak exports.
- Balisacan has said the government may lower this year's
exports and imports growth targets of 10 percent and 12 percent,
respectively.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Chris Gallagher)