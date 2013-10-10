* Exports in Aug at $4.58 bln vs year-ago $3.81 bln * Electronics exports down 0.4 pct from year ago * Year-to date exports down 0.8 pct at $35 bln vs yr-ago MANILA, Oct 10 The Philippines' statistics office on Thursday released data on August exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Aug July June May Apr Mar yr/yr change (pct) 20.2 2.3 4.1 -0.8 -11.1 0.1 in $ bln 4.58 4.84 4.49 4.89 4.12 4.33 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) -0.4 5.3 -2.2 -9.1 -1.8 -22.3 in $ bln 1.78 1.79 2.0 1.74 1.63 1.76 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - The central bank held its benchmark rate and the rate on its special deposit account facility steady last month, with inflation tame and the domestic economy on a solid footing. It next meets on Oct. 24 to review policy. - The electronics industry group has said it was sticking to its 5-6 percent growth for the sector this year, with expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones and tablets. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - Philippine economic growth probably stayed above 7 percent in the third quarter, making it likely this year's full-year growth target will be surpassed, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan had said. - The Philippine economy expanded by a faster-than-expected 7.5 percent in April-June, matching China's expansion for the second consecutive quarter, as domestic spending and investments buttressed it from capital outflows and weak exports. - Balisacan has said the government may lower this year's exports and imports growth targets of 10 percent and 12 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Chris Gallagher)