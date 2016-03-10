(Adds comments from economist, background)
* January exports fall 3.9 pct yr/yr
* Export value lowest in nearly three years
* Election, govt spending to cushion weak exports - Barclays
By Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA, March 10 Philippine exports in January
slipped to their lowest in three years on weak demand in key
markets such as China, a trend that could persist in the near
term though a bump-up in government spending is seen supporting
one of Asia's fastest growing economies.
Shipments fell to $4.19 billion in January - the lowest
value since February 2013 - from $4.36 billion in the same
period last year, despite a 5 percent rise in electronics
shipments, the statistics agency said on Thursday.
Other key exports all declined, including machinery and
transport equipment, apparel and clothing accessories.
"If you look at the performance of non-electronics export,
that has been fairly weak for quite some time and we think for
the first half this year, it is unlikely we are going to see any
major improvement coming from the exports front," said Rahul
Bajoria, economist at Barclays in Singapore.
All the same, the Philippine economy is unlikely to slow
sharply as some of its neighbours as higher government
investment on infrastructure and a burst of campaign spending
ahead of the election of a new leader on May 9 should support
growth.
"Underlying growth will remain supported by infrastructure
project spending and we do think consumption demand will remain
fairly strong," Bajoria said.
The Philippine economy grew 5.8 percent in 2015, one of the
strongest expansions in the world amid a turbulent year for
markets as a slowdown in China, tumbling oil and other
commodities stoked deflationary pressures and prompted a wave of
global policy easings.
The government is targeting growth of 6.8-7.8 percent this
year, down from an earlier goal of 7-8 percent, reflecting the
downturn in the global economy. But that is still faster than
the 6.0 percent growth forecast pencilled in by the
International Monetary Fund last month.
The latest data showed that while electronics shipments,
which remained the country's top export, rose for the fourth
month in a row in January, the rate of increase slowed for a
second straight month.
Shipments to China, the fourth biggest market for the
Southeast Asian country and one of the top destinations
particularly for local minerals, slipped 8.6 percent from last
year while exports to the United States, the No. 2 market, were
up only 0.7 percent.
Exports to top market Japan increased 7.7 percent while
shipments to third biggest market Hong Kong grew 2.6 percent.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing
by Manolo Serapio Jr.)