* Exports in December at $4.80 bln vs yr-ago $4.96 bln
* Electronics shipments up 9.9 pct in Dec from yr ago
* 2014 exports up 9.0 pct to $61.8 bln vs yr-ago
MANILA, Feb 10 The Philippines' statistics
office on Tuesday released data on December exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June
yr/yr change (pct) -3.2 21.7 2.5 15.7 10.5 12.4 21.3
in $ bln 4.8 5.26 5.15 5.85 5.48 5.46 5.44
Electronics exports
yr/yr change (pct) 9.9 27.0 4.5 13.6 10.0 2.7 10.7
in $ bln 2.38 2.55 2.23 2.44 2.28 2.09 2.22
* NOTE: Some numbers for November were revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Total exports in 2014 were up 9.0 percent from 2013 to
$61.8 billion. Exports climbed 7.9 percent in 2012 and 8.8
percent in 2013.
- Electronics and semiconductors, which made up almost half
of total exports for the month, climbed at a much slower pace of
9.9 percent in December from a year earlier.
- Other top exports in December included other manufactures,
which fell 52.8 percent from a year earlier; machinery and
transport equipment, which climbed 32.5 percent from last year;
and woodcrafts and furniture, which posted an annual decline of
16.5 percent.
- Japan remained the country's top destination of exports in
December, accounting for 21.2 percent of total exports, followed
by the United States with 14.1 percent, and China with a 11.4
percent share.
- The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines had forecast electronic exports growth between 7-11
percent in 2014, higher than an earlier estimate of 5-8 percent,
with growth probably moderating this year to 5-7 percent.
- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors..
- Growth in 2014 was 6.1 percent, below the government's
6.5-7.5 percent goal, but the fastest in Asia after China.
Manila has a 7-8 percent growth target this year.
